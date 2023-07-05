First Pacific Financial Sells 85 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 168,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day moving average is $295.65.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

