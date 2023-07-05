First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,428,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 513,477 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $163.84.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

