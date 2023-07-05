First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

