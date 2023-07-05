First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 21 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDEV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

