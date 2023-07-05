First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 42,142 shares.The stock last traded at $95.74 and had previously closed at $96.64.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
