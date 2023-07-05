First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

