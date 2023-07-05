First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,946. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.