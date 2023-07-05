First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 905,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.0 %

FWRG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

