Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 825.3 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

FSPKF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.