FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.32

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 232805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $2,078,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

