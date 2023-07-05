FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.97 and last traded at $168.97. 2,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $168.57.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $649,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

