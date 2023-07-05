Forte Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,343,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 96,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,915. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

