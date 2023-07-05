Forte Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,559. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

