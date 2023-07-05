Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 173,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

