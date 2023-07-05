Forte Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,174,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $127.08. 932,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,653. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.