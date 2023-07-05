Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,429 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

