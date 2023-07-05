Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

