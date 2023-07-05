Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

