Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

