Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $461.42 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.41 and its 200 day moving average is $378.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.