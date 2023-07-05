Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 52,999 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

