Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of FBIOP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

