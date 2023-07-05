Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $133,069.31 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006426 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,429,559 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars.

