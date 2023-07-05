Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $39.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

