Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €26.04 ($28.30) and last traded at €25.92 ($28.17). Approximately 1,416,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.37 ($27.58).

FRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($48.37) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

