Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 39,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,130. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

