Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87. 87,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 295,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$423.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

