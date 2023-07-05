FSA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

