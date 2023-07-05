FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Cut by Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The company had revenue of C$59.59 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on OR. Haywood Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.95.

TSE OR opened at C$20.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

