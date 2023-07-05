G999 (G999) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,669.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.