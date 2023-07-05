Gainplan LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,240,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 710,534 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,151 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 7,036,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

