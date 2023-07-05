Gainplan LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gainplan LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

