Gainplan LLC Sells 267 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gainplan LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,900. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

