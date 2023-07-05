GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Shares Up 22.7%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Free Report) shares shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 385,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 185,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

