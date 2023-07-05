Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 13,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,078. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

