Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.64

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 172720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.