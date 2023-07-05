Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GAQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,420. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

