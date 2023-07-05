GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,395 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

