GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

