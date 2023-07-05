GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 288,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Independent Bank by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of INDB opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

