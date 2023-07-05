GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

