GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 881,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 920,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

