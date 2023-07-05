GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,488.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13.3% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $84,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

Shares of ALB opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average is $225.36. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

