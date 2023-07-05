Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

