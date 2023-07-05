Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. 229,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $71.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 59,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,784 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glaukos by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

