Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

