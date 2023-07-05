Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
GNL stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
