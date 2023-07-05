Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.49

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 377088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.