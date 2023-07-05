Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6848 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.53. Golden Agri-Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.