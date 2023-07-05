Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 41232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Golden Tag Resources Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.
Golden Tag Resources Company Profile
Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
