Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,298 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 3.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $213,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,629. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

